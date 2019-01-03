Slovek Ranch Annual Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Bull Sale

Date: Dec. 11, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, LLC

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages:

28 Angus Bulls – $3,875

16 Angus Plus Bulls – $4,383

44 Total Bulls – $3,960

47 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,625

The Slovek Ranch is northwest of Philip, and owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo. They hosted a good crowd of neighbors, friends, and repeat buyers.

Bo Slovek sells registered Angus bulls, while Bill has Hybrid Angus Plus bulls, high quality bulls with hybrid vigor due to the cross with Simmental cattle.

This year's offerings were well-grown and very sound on their feet and legs. They were quiet and easy to work with. The Sloveks feed many cattle, and pay attention to carcass quality.

The commercial bred heifers were bred to calving ease sons of Sydgen Fate and PA Fortitude for 20 days, and due to calve April 1st, 2019.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 2: $8,000 to D & R Soukup, Wagner, South Dakota – BS Payweight E208, an April 29, 2017, son of Basin Payweight 1682 x SAV Brand Name 911

Lot 1: $5,250 to Sean Deal, Cherry Creek, South Dakota – BS Payweight E191, an April 24, 2017, son of Basin Payweight 1682 x SAV Brand Name 9115

Lot 3: $5,250 to Brandon Moos, Philip, South Dakota – BS Payweight E189, a May 3, 2017, a son of Basin Payweight 1682 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 14: $5,250 to Heart Trail Ranch, LLP, Belle Fourche, South Dakota – BS Rito E203, an April 14, 2017, son of Rito 9Q20 of Rita 5F56 GHM x PA Fortitude 2500

Top Selling Angus Plus Bulls:

Lot 50: $6,000 to Doug Hauk, Philip, South Dakota– SLOV 307E, an April 21, 2018, son of GW Robust 605Z x Z6471

Lot 51: $5,750 to Scotty Jones, Midland, South Dakota– SLOV 3718E, an April 23, 2018, son of Right Ride x Y3559

Lot 49: $5,750 to Sean Deal, Cherry Creek, South Dakota– SLOV 3723E, a May 9, 2018, son of Deer Valley All In x X372