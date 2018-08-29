Sperry Quarter Horses Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Aug. 12, 2018

Location: at the Ranch, Trotters, North Dakota

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

Average on all saddle horses $6,818

Sperry Quarter Horses provided a great set of horses for a packed house to view on a very HOT day at the ranch in Trotters, ND.

Lot 13 at $22,500, JK Sandoc Frost, 2002 Sorrel Mare – JK Neatdoc x Miss Frosty San sold to Colter Soderholm from Sheyenne, ND, consigned by Seth Murphy.

Lot 104 at $20,000, Bootleg Hooch, 2009 sorrel Gelding – Cats Moonshine x Misty Moon Rey sold to Peggy Stroh of Killdeer, ND, consigned by Turner Performance Horses.

Lot 7 at $17,000, MCR Speedy Boy, 2010 Gray Gelding – Sakem Speedywood x MCR Panda Girl sold to Aaron and Cody Helm Miles City, MT, consigned by Paul Griemsman.

Lot 19 at $15,000, Bay Rum Freckles, 2007 Bay Gelding, Moores Bay Rum x Tivito Lena Freckles sold to Chance Prewitt, Sidney, MT, Consigned by Jay Mattson.