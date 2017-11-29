Stevenson Angus 57th Annual Fall Production Sale
November 29, 2017
Date: Nov. 28, 2017
Owner(s): Keith, Darrell, Bob and Jake Stevenson and families
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs & Joe Goggins
Location: Hobson, Montana
Reported By: Dixon Scott
Sale Averages:
Recommended Stories For You
150 Bull Calves – $6,972
143 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $4,315
293 Total Bulls – $5,675
131 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,995
38 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,744
Top Bull Calves:
Lot 202 $221,000 to Express Ranches, Yukon, Oklahoma and Wilks Ranch, Eastend, Texas; Stevenson Big League 70749; 1/20/17; Jindra Acclaim x SAV Thunderbird 9061.
Lot 201 $120,000 to ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas; Stevenson Declaration 70748; Flush brother to high seller.
Lot 203 $90,000 to Big Rok Angus, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Stevenson Statement 70750; 1/18/17; Jindra Acclaim x Plattemere Weigh Up.
Lot 204 $15,000 to Whitcher Bros, Rapid City, South Dakota; Stevenson Cavalry 70019; 1/23/17; JVC Cavalry x SAV Pioneer.
Top Two Year Olds:
Lot 19 $37,500 to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, South Dakota; Stevenson Premium 60374; 1/24/16; Plattemere Weigh Up x SAV Bismarck.
Lot 13 $11,000 to Frank Angus, Hobson, Montana; Stevenson Payweight 60368; 2/21/16; Basin Payweight 1682 x Connealy Consensus 7229.
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
Lot 1 $2,125 x 30 head and $2,050 x 9 head
Lot 4 $2,050 x 28 head
Lot 2 $2,000 x 25 head
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Cliven Bundy, Ammon Bundy given prison release, Cliven declines. Trial continues
- Five years after the smoke cleared: Ash Creek Ranch, Crawford Nebraska
- USDA Cutbacks Include Decommissioning Brucellosis Studies
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm
- Veteran Salute: Pete Longbrake raises bucking horses, rodeo stock after serving in Korean war