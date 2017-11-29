 Stevenson Angus 57th Annual Fall Production Sale | TSLN.com

Stevenson Angus 57th Annual Fall Production Sale

Date: Nov. 28, 2017

Owner(s): Keith, Darrell, Bob and Jake Stevenson and families

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs & Joe Goggins

Location: Hobson, Montana

Reported By: Dixon Scott

Sale Averages:

Recommended Stories For You

150 Bull Calves – $6,972

143 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $4,315

293 Total Bulls – $5,675

131 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,995

38 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,744

Top Bull Calves:

Lot 202 $221,000 to Express Ranches, Yukon, Oklahoma and Wilks Ranch, Eastend, Texas; Stevenson Big League 70749; 1/20/17; Jindra Acclaim x SAV Thunderbird 9061.

Lot 201 $120,000 to ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas; Stevenson Declaration 70748; Flush brother to high seller.

Lot 203 $90,000 to Big Rok Angus, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Stevenson Statement 70750; 1/18/17; Jindra Acclaim x Plattemere Weigh Up.

Lot 204 $15,000 to Whitcher Bros, Rapid City, South Dakota; Stevenson Cavalry 70019; 1/23/17; JVC Cavalry x SAV Pioneer.

Top Two Year Olds:

Lot 19 $37,500 to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, South Dakota; Stevenson Premium 60374; 1/24/16; Plattemere Weigh Up x SAV Bismarck.

Lot 13 $11,000 to Frank Angus, Hobson, Montana; Stevenson Payweight 60368; 2/21/16; Basin Payweight 1682 x Connealy Consensus 7229.

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

Lot 1 $2,125 x 30 head and $2,050 x 9 head

Lot 4 $2,050 x 28 head

Lot 2 $2,000 x 25 head

Go back to article