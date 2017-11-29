Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Angus 57th Annual Production Sale

Date: Nov. 27, 2017

Owner(s): Clint and Adana Stevenson and family

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Roger Jacobs

Location: Hobson, Montana

Reported By: John Goggins

Averages:

125 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $3,674

15 Fall Yearling Bulls – $3,550

229 Bull Calves – $4,786

369 Total Bulls – $4,359

50 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,160

28 Registered Bred Cows – $2,548

2 Fall Pairs – $4,500

1 Registered Heifer Calf – $3,000

81 Total Females – $2,979

760 Commercial Bred Females – $1,735

97 Commercial Heifer Calves – $1,070

20 Embryos – $360

1 Flush – $4,250

Top Bulls:

Lot 301 $30,000 to Hardesty Cattle Company, Sonoita, AZ & H Bar B Angus, Tatum, New Mexico; Diamond Breakout D410; 1/30/16; Worthington Breakout x HARB Icon.

Lot 3 $24,000 to Jensen Angus, Boulder, Wyoming; Diamond In The Rough 2197 JS; 2/8/17; Diamond In The Rough x Harrison Dash.

Lot 19 $15,000 to Bethany Ridge Farms, Oak Harbor, Washington; Diamond In The Rough 90E4; DDOT Black Diamond x Stevenson CE Deluxe.

Lot 4 $13,000 to Sandlebay Ranch, Palo Verdo, Arizona; Diamond In The Rough 4377 JS; Diamond In The Rough x Three Trees Prime Cut.

Lot 302 $13,000 to Mountain Meadows, Rineyville, Kentucky; Diamond Excitement D408; Basin Excitement x Connealy Capitalist.

Lot 24 $13,000 to Paul Vinton, Mullen, Nebraska; Diamond Cavalry 022E; 2/8/17; JVC Cavalry x Mytty In Focus.

Top Registered Bred Heifers:

Lot 513 $9,500 to Split Diamond Ranch, Whitehall, Montana; Diamond Barbara D914; 2/19/16; Basin Payweight 006S x SAV Final Answer; Bred to Curtain Resource carrying a heifer calf.

Lot 501 $8,500 to TD Angus, North Platte, Nebraska; Diamond Estonia 480D; 1/15/16; JVC Cavalry x WMR Tradewind; bred to Diamond In The Rough carrying a bull calf.

Top Commercial Bred Females:

Lot 1 $2,100 x 6 and $2,000 x 8

Lot 2A $2,000 x 11

Lot 2B $1,875 x 5