Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Angus 57th Annual Production Sale
November 29, 2017
Date: Nov. 27, 2017
Owner(s): Clint and Adana Stevenson and family
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Roger Jacobs
Location: Hobson, Montana
Reported By: John Goggins
Averages:
125 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $3,674
15 Fall Yearling Bulls – $3,550
229 Bull Calves – $4,786
369 Total Bulls – $4,359
50 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,160
28 Registered Bred Cows – $2,548
2 Fall Pairs – $4,500
1 Registered Heifer Calf – $3,000
81 Total Females – $2,979
760 Commercial Bred Females – $1,735
97 Commercial Heifer Calves – $1,070
20 Embryos – $360
1 Flush – $4,250
Top Bulls:
Lot 301 $30,000 to Hardesty Cattle Company, Sonoita, AZ & H Bar B Angus, Tatum, New Mexico; Diamond Breakout D410; 1/30/16; Worthington Breakout x HARB Icon.
Lot 3 $24,000 to Jensen Angus, Boulder, Wyoming; Diamond In The Rough 2197 JS; 2/8/17; Diamond In The Rough x Harrison Dash.
Lot 19 $15,000 to Bethany Ridge Farms, Oak Harbor, Washington; Diamond In The Rough 90E4; DDOT Black Diamond x Stevenson CE Deluxe.
Lot 4 $13,000 to Sandlebay Ranch, Palo Verdo, Arizona; Diamond In The Rough 4377 JS; Diamond In The Rough x Three Trees Prime Cut.
Lot 302 $13,000 to Mountain Meadows, Rineyville, Kentucky; Diamond Excitement D408; Basin Excitement x Connealy Capitalist.
Lot 24 $13,000 to Paul Vinton, Mullen, Nebraska; Diamond Cavalry 022E; 2/8/17; JVC Cavalry x Mytty In Focus.
Top Registered Bred Heifers:
Lot 513 $9,500 to Split Diamond Ranch, Whitehall, Montana; Diamond Barbara D914; 2/19/16; Basin Payweight 006S x SAV Final Answer; Bred to Curtain Resource carrying a heifer calf.
Lot 501 $8,500 to TD Angus, North Platte, Nebraska; Diamond Estonia 480D; 1/15/16; JVC Cavalry x WMR Tradewind; bred to Diamond In The Rough carrying a bull calf.
Top Commercial Bred Females:
Lot 1 $2,100 x 6 and $2,000 x 8
Lot 2A $2,000 x 11
Lot 2B $1,875 x 5
