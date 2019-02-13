Stewart Charolais and Red Angus 12th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Feb. 9, 2019

Location: Madison Sale Barn, Madison, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

40 yearling Charolais Bulls – $4,650

Recommended Stories For You

14 yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,393

A big crowd gathered at Madison Livestock to bid on top quality Charolais and Red Angus bulls from the herd of Jeff and Linda Stewart from Lake Preston, South Dakota. Many customers took this opportunity to view and bid on both Charolais and Red Angus Bulls.

Since profitability is important for all bull buyers, these genetics offer both calving ease and high performance.

Fellow cattlemen are invited to drop by the ranch throughout the year to get a look at the next crop of cattle, and to evaluate and make plans for how these genetics will fit into many cattle herds.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 1, JS Sir Ledger 8234 Pld, at $8,000, a February 20, 2018 son of JS Sir Ledger 6118 Pld x WCR Sir Tradition 9407P, to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota.

Lot 5, JS Sir Ledger 8214 Pld, at $8,000, a February 6, 2018 son of JS Sir Ledger 6118 Pld x WC Big Ben 9036 P, to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota.

Lot 2, JS Sir Ledger 8230 Pld, at $6,750, a February 17, 2018 son of VPI Ledger 320A x Double-H Hot Water 028X, to Tim Wilken, Akron, Iowa.

Lot 4, $6,500 JS Sir Ledger 8359 Pld, at $6,500, a March 10, 2018 son of JS Sir Ledger 6118 Pld x RC Sirloin 6111 Pld, to Tim Wilken, Akron, Iowa.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 48, JS Sir Deep End 8220, at $10,500, a February 11, 2018 son of Bieber Deep End B597 x Crump Roosevelt 301, to Scott and Kim Jensen, Lake Preston, South Dakota.

Lot 50, JS Sir Declaration 8217, at $5,750, a February 10, 2018 son of HXC Declaration 5504C x Crump Roosevelt 301, to Neil Eichoff, Verdon, Nebraska.