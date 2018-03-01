Strommen Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Aaron and Sheyna and family

Date of Sale: Feb. 24, 2018

Location: at the Ranch, Ft Rice, ND

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

38 Yearling Bulls – $5,553

23 Two-Year-Old Bulls – $4,598

What a great day at the Strommen Ranch. The morning started with some snow but by the time the sale was over the sun was shining bright. The salebarn was packed full, and ther ewas standing room only with this great set of bulls for the buyers to bid on.

Lot 1 at $11,000, SR EMULATION XXP 7122, March 19, 2017, Reg 18969435 Sinclair Emulation XXP 7122

sold to Littau Angus Ranch Winner, South Dakota.

Lot 3 at $10,000, SR EMULATION XXP 7121, March 19, 2017 Reg 18969434 Sinclair Emulation XXP x SR Lady Blue 118, sold to Kevin Zillich Taylor, North Dakota.

Lot 12 at SR EMULATION 7115, March 14, 2017 Reg 18969432 Sinclair Emulation XXP x SR Lady Blue 118

sold to Mark Van Dusseldorp Platte, South Dakota.

Lot 11 at $9,000 SR EMULATION XXP, 773, March 14, 2017 18969413 Sinclair Emulation XXP x SR Lady Blue 118, sold to Steppler Ranch Brockton, Montana.

Lot 40 at $8,000 JVC Charlo 740, Jan. 20, 2017 Reg 18716611 Colman Charlo 0256 x JVC Barbara 206

sold to Jason McGregor, Newfolden, Minnesota.

High selling 2 year old Angus Bulls

Lot 66 at $7,500, SR Resource 6107, March 15, 2017 Reg 18642498 SAV Resource 1441 x SR Betty 820

sold to Patrick Becker, Selfridge, North Dakota.

Lot 54 at $7,000 SR Resource 635, March 7, 2017 Reg 18642432 SAV Resource 1441 x SR Bonnie Belle 104

sold to Robert Christopher, Missouri