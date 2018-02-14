Thorson Herefords Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 13, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

34 reg. Two-year-old Hereford bulls – $3,904

Recommended Stories For You

41 commercial heifer calves – $1,200

Thorson Herefords, owned by Doug and Nancy Thorson, brought a big, rugged set of two-year-old bulls to Philip Livestock. These bulls are sound and have great dispositions. They were very well received by a crowd of mostly repeat buyers. These eager bidders assured that each bull in the sale found a new home.

Thorsons believe in their cow herd, and spend a great deal of time selecting genetics to provide traits that will increase profitability for their customers.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 30: $8,000 to Roseth Brothers, Midland, South Dakota – JA L1 Domino 0214 x JBN L1 Domino 725

Lot 4: $6,500 to Mark and Mick Trask, Elm Springs, South Dakota – BT L1 Domino 3305 x CO L1 Domino 847

Lot 35: $6,000 to Bernard Herber, Kadoka, South Dakota – JA L1 Domino 0214 x KC L1 Domino 06064

Lot 3: $5,750 to Tom Wolf, Hulette, Wyoming – BT L1 Domino 3305 x CO L1 Domino 847

Lot 15: $5,000 to Twila and John Naescher, Wall, South Dakota – CO L1 Domino 249 x CO L1 Domino 936