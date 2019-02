Tokach Angus Ranch / Cutting Edge Genetics Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: 02/18/2019

Location: Kist Livestock Mandan

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages

130 Angus Bulls – $3627

37 Registered Bred Angus Heifers – $1869

48 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1839

Seats were full at Kist Livestock for the Tokach Angus Bull and Female Sale.

Sale Highlights

Lot `14 at $9000 Tokach Discovery F029 Dob 1-28-2019, Reg 19270712 VAR Discovery 2240 x Tokach Lady Eilenmere D503, sold to Gary Purath Red Lake Falls, MN.

Lot 53 at $7500 Tokach Pay Raise F017 Dob 1-27-2018, Reg 19270708 ICC Pay Raise 4886 x Tokach Barbaras 2039, sold to Urlacher Angus Regent, ND.

Lot 7 at $7000 Tokach Excitement F096 Dob 2-2-2018, Reg 19270730 Basin Excitement x Tokack black Lady D138, sold to Archie Wanner Hebron, ND.

Lot 69 at $6500 Tokach Whitlock F132 Dob 2-5-2018, Reg 19270740 S Whitlock 179 x Tokack Black Lady 3825, sold to Garrett Nelson Mandan, ND.

Top Selling Females

Lot 183 at $2600 Tokach Erica Eileen F147 Dob 2-9-2017, Reg 18963333 Connealy Black Granite x Tokach Eileen 2124, sold to Jacob Strobel Denhoff, ND.

Lot 195 at $2300 Tokach Erica Eileen E314 Dob 2-21-2017, Reg 18985877 S Whitlock 179 x Tokach Erica Eileen 2267, sold to Urlacher Angus Regent , ND.