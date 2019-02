Topp Angus Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Grance City, ND

Auctioneer: Mike Jones

Averages:

85 Angus Bulls – $4,397

8 Registered Heifer Calves – $2,463

50 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,790

Topp Angus had a great set of bulls to offer a nice crowd of buyers on a very cold winter day.

Lot 64 at $9,000, Top Donald 7917, Dob 8-18-2017, Reg 19158703, SVA The Donald 4030 x Topp Ruby 5338, sold to Harding Angus, McHenry, ND.

Lot 54 at $8,000, Topp Donald 7875 Dob 8-12-2017, Reg 19158695, SVA The Donald 4030 x Topp flower 4236, sold to LeAnn and Jeff Schafer, New Rockford, ND.

Lot 58 at $8,000 Topp Donald 8062 Dob 1-12-2018 Reg 19223930, SVA The Donald 4030 x TA Forever 3738

sold to Janssen Angus, Earlham, IA.

Lot 49 at $7,750, Topp Donald 7899, Dob 8-15-2017, Reg 19158699, SVA The Donald 4030 x Topp Barbara 5011, sold to Cory Stangeland Kensal, ND.

Lot 36 at $7,500, Topp Donald 7915, Dob 8-17-2017, Reg 19158702, SVA Donald 4030 x TA Peggy 3734, sold Tony Fettig, Braddock, ND.

Registered Heifer

Lot 112 at $5,000, sold to Jenssen Angus Earlham, IA