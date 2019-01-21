Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Matt Wznick, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Jan. 18, 2019

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

73 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,626

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

January 18, 2019 found a full house of repeat buyers at Bowman Auction Market in Bowman, North Dakota for the annual Urlacher Angus two year old bull sale. Buyers were offered a powerful and mature set of bulls featuring excellent disposition and proven genetics out of a reputation program centered around customer service. Congratulations on a successful sale!

Lot #3 at $16,000, UA ABSOLUTE G179, DOB 3/10/17, K C F BENNETT ABSOLUTE x TOKACH BLACK LADY C218, sold to Rettinger Ranch, New England, North Dakota.

Lot #4 at $13,000, UA ABSOLUTE G200, DOB 3/17/17, K C F BENNETT ABSOLUTE x TOKACH BLACK LADY C430, sold to Miller Ranch, Raleigh, North Dakota.

Lot #53 at $11,000, UA BULLSEYE 7175, DOB 4/11/17, MOGCK BULLSEYE x TOKACH PRIMROSE LADY 2199, sold to Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota.

Lot #17 at $10,500, UA BULLSEYE 7298, DOB 4/21/17, MOGCK BULLSEYE x UA IRON NUGGET 8132, sold to Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota.

Lot #1 at $10,000, UA UPWARD 7253, DOB 4/12/17, SITZ UPWARD 307R x GUAR PRIMROSE LADY 0147, sold to Richard Clarys, Olive, Montana.

Lot#6 at $10,000, UA GUINNESS 7007, DOB 4/23/17, CONNEALY GUINNESS x GUAR LADY ONWARD 7037, sold to Miller Ranch, Raleigh, North Dakota.