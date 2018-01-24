Van Newkirk Herefords 45th Annual Sale

Date: Jan. 15, 2018

Location: at the Ranch, Oshkosh, NE

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Kevin Schow

Averages:

138 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $7,337

63 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $6,905

16 Registered Open Hereford Heifers – $2,638

242 Commercial Hereford & Baldy Open Heifers – $1,523

The sale barn was filled to the rafters for the 45th annual Van Newkirk Herefords production sale held at the ranch. The weather outside was a bit chilly, hanging in the single digits all day, but the heaters were working and the buyers kept things warmed up inside.

The high selling bull on the day was lot 130, UU Lost Creek 6461D, a Mar. 16 son of UU Advance 0014 selling to Morehead & Sons, Bernard, Iowa, for $18,000.

Selling at $17,000 was lot 104, UU Maxim 6389D to Larry Pillard, Custer, S.D. This bull is a March, 2016 son of SR Maxim 599W.

Double J Herefords bid $14,250 for UU Kingsley 7241E, a Feb. 2017 son of UU Sensation 4025.

Selling at $12,250 was lot 153, UU Patches 6534D, a May, 2016 son of H52185 Domino 4201 to Brandon Jolly, Doniphan, Missouri.

Quinten Goodman, Taber, Iowa, purchased lot 145, UU Diablo 6505D, an April, 2016 son of SR Diablo 613A for $12,000.

Selling at $11,500 was lot 70, UU Drake 6320D, a March, 2016 son of H5 064 Solution 248 to Josh Frieden, New Boston, Illinois.

Three bulls sold at $10,750 each:

Lot 69, UU Yucca 6316D, a March, 2016 son of HH Advance 9110W went to Jack King, Johnstown, Nebraska.

Lot 182, UU Gallitin 7140E, a Feb. 2017 son of CL1 Domino 215Z went to Knott Land & Livestock, Oak Creek, Colorado.

lot 213, UU Solution 7295E, a Feb. 2017 son of H5 064 Solution 238 sold to Stuber Herefords, Bowman, North Dakota.

This was an excellent sale for the Van Newkirk family. This family operation has been operating since 1892 in the Nebraska Sandhills, and with the next generation on the ranch, they will be around breeding quality Hereford cattle for years to come.