Date: Feb. 16, 2019

Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dan Koupal

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Averages:

56 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $6,360

95 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,543

14 reg. Open Heifers – $2,325

11 reg. Angus Bred Heifers – $2,356

This herd has a long history of producing outstanding Angus cattle in South Dakota. Mick and Lynn Varilek, along with their son, Ross, continue breeding cattle to meet the demands of the beef industry. Although the weather was not perfect around South Dakota on sale day, a good crowd was on hand to make this a very competitive sale.

They use DNA testing, EPDs, and carcass ultrasound to assure that bidders know exactly what they are buying. They confirm their Angus profile with GE-EPDs.

Top Selling Yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 6: $20,500 to Anderson Bros. PT, Inc., Ong, Nebraska – Sitz Dividend 649C x Basin Excitement

Lot 17: $15,000 to Michael Kroupa, Kimball, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Koupals B&B Supremacy 2019

Lot 9: $13,500 to Duane Lunne, Dallas, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV Angus Valley 1867

Top Selling Two-year-old Angus Bulls:

Lot 114: $12,000 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – Connealy Joe Canada 8423 x SAV Wall Street 7091

Lot 127: $11,000 to Leo and Ruby Astelford, White River, South Dakota – Ponca Creek Block Party 218 x Connealy Mentor 7374

Top Selling Open Angus Heifer:

Lot 174: $5,000 to Anderson Bros. PT, Inc., Ong, Nebraska – Varilek Tiger 6261 46 x WK Rocky 0238