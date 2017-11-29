 Vermilion Ranch Fall Performance Sale | TSLN.com

Vermilion Ranch Fall Performance Sale

Sale Date: Nov. 25, 2017

Owner(s): Babe Goggins and Family

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs, Joe Goggins, Bill Cook, Greg Goggins

Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings

Reported By: John Goggins

Averages:

148 Fall Yearling Bulls – $7,613

120 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $5,008

268 Total Bulls – $6,447

53 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,910

91 Registered 7 Year Old Bred Cows – $2,863

34 3-6 Year Old April Calving Registered Bred Cows – $2,272

68 Purebred Commercial Bred Cows – $1,982

59 7 Year Old Diamond Ring Commercial Bred Cows – $1,600

863 A.I Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,832

787 Pasture Bred Commercial Heifers – $1,716

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 22 $25,000 to Waibel Ranches, Powell Butte, Oregon; Vermilion Sirloin D751; 8/14/16; Vermilion Sirloin x Sitz Madison 10477.

Lot 6 $22,500 to Waibel Ranches; Vermilion Spur D796; 8/14/16; Connealy Spur x S John Wayne.

Lot 13 $22,000 to Gollaher Ranch, Cascade, Montana; Vermilion Privilege D839; 8/8/16; SAV Privilege 3030 x Connealy Dublin.

Lot 51 $20,000 to Waibel Ranches; Vermilion Play Maker D784; 8/31/16; Vermilion Playmaker Y290 x Sinclair Boss.

Lot 101 $19,500 to Cooney Bros., Harlowton, Montana; Vermilion Privilege D787; 8/2/16; SAV Privilege 3030 x Sinclair Boss.

Lot 3 $19,000 to R Bar N Ranch, Deer Lodge, Montana; Vermilion Spur D764; 8/24/16; Connealy Spur x Connealy Dublin.

Top 2 Year Old Bull:

Lot 187 $14,000 to LaCense Montana, Dillon, Montana; Vermilion Privilege D624; 3/11/16; SAV Privilege 3030 x TC Franklin.

Top Registered Bred Cow:

Lot 348 $11,000 to Nathan Spickler, Glenfield, North Dakota; Vermilion Lass 0045; 2/10/10; LC Grid Topper 6078 x TC Franklin; Bred to Privilege carrying a bull calf.

Top Registered Bred Heifer:

Lot 601 $5,750 to Cash Shick, Lodge Grass, Montana; Vermilion Lass 6132; 2/17/16; Connealy Spur x S John Wayne; bred to VAR Seedstock carrying a bull calf.

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

Lot 804 $2,035 x 43 head.

Lot 805 $2,035 x 53 head.

Lot 801 $2,025 x 127 head

Lot 802 $2,025 x 25 head.

