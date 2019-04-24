Vollmer Angus Ranch 42nd Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens Date of Sale: 04/23/2019 Location: Wing, North Dakota Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs Averages: 104 Angus bulls – $4,286 Recommended Stories For You 5 Sim-Angus bulls – $2,050 Sale Highlights: Lot 14 at $9,500, VAR Road Trip 8325, DOB 3-22-18, Bushs Road Trip 42 x Barstow Cash, sold to Arntzen Angus, Hilger, Montana. Lot 4 at $9,500, VAR Raindance 8145, DOB 3-3-18, SAV Raindance 6848 x Connealy Function, sold to Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota. Lot 49 at $9,000, VAR President 8280, March 19, 2018, SAV President 6847 x Barstow Cash, sold to Colin Schmidt, Manning, North Dakota. Lot 2 at $8,750, VAR Bronc 810, DOB 2-16-18, Baldridge Bronc x SAV Residual 4835, sold to Severance Diamond, Ryder, North Dakota. Lot 1 at $8,500, VAR President 8116, DOB 2-28-18,SAV President 6847 x VAR Rocky 80029, sold to Kenny Entze, Golden Valley, North Dakota.

