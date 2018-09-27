Weaver Quarter Horses 23rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Sept. 15, 2018

Location: Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, MT

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

Averages:

32 Weanling Stud Colts – $3,653

38 Weanling Fillys – $3,064

14 Broodmares – $3,454

Comments

Once again the Weaver Family presented an outstanding set of weanling colts at their 23rd Annual Quarter Horse Production Sale. Joining the Weavers was Treasure State Quarter Horses, Ted and Barb Crowley and Todd and Una Ford Family. These two top-of-the-line Quarter Horse operations offered weanlings and broodmares out of proven bloodlines that have been very successful in the arena and on the ranch. This was a very colorful set of colts that will continue to make strides in the Quarter Horse industry.

Top selling fillies

Lot 20, Weavers CallMeLeigh, 4/26/2018 Buckskin Filly sired by Genuinely Busy x Cee Booger Roano, $15,500 to Brad Gwinnup, Falmouth, Indiana.

Lot 1, Weavers Call Me Perks, a 5/3/2018 Black Filly sired by Dash For Perks x Dox Smart Travaler, $7,000 to Karen Heidelmeyer, Longmont, Colorado.

Top selling weanling colts

Lot 33, Weavers Genuine Gem a 5/5/2018 Palomino Stallion by Tuf N Busy x Gems And Starlight, $13,000 to Rushman Huerth, Dallas, Texas.

Lot 84, TS GoingToBeGreatToo a 3/24/2018 Palomino Stallion sired by Frenchmans Shake Em x Smart Prime Time sold for $10,000 to Doug Rice, Park City, Montana.

Lot 77, TS Flinging Seis, a 4/19/2018 Brown Stallion sired by Tras My Fame x A Streak of Fling sold at $7,250 to Doug Rice, Park City, Montana.

Lot 91, TS First Down Jett, a 4/20/2018 Buckskin stud colt by First Down Frenchman x Dash Ta Fame sold for $7,250 to Mel Weston, Cardston, Alberta, Canada.

The top selling broodmare was lot 62, Weavers Heavenly San, a 6/2007 Red Roan mare sired by Ima Bit of Heaven x Poco San Lena bred to Genuinely Busy sold to Judy Rogers, Sugar City, Colorado, for $6,500.