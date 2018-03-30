 Weber Charolais & Red Angus Farm Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Weber Charolais & Red Angus Farm Annual Production Sale

Date: March 26, 2018

Location: Weber Satellite Ranch, Lake Andes, SD

Auctioneer: Brad Veurink, Dan Clark

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

56 Charolais Bulls – $3,691

Recommended Stories For You

23 Red Angus Bulls – $2,575

31 Heifer Pairs – $1,951

13 Bred Heifers – $1,613

7 Open Charolais Heifers – $1,800

16 Open Red Angus Heifers – $1,650

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 30: $9,750 to Domek Charolais, Wibaux, Montana – WCF Mr T 53 x M6 Rock Star 306 P ET

Lot 35: $7,250 to Vedvei Charolais, Lake Preston, South Dakota – M6 Rock Star 306 P ET x WCF Mr Fasttrack 711

Lot 21: $7,000 to Nipp Charolais Ranch, Wilson, Oklahoma – DCR Mr Casanova C42 x JS Sir Tradition 2214 Pld

Lot 29: $6,000 to Jared Soulek, Armour, South Dakota – WCF Mr T 53 x WCR War Creek 206 TW P

Lot 15: $5,500 to Rodney Faulhaber, Wessington Springs, South Dakota – WCF Mr Landon 4 x Schurrtop Power Edge

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 126: $5,750 to Todd Weber, Carter, South Dakota – Weber Mr Odyssey 4168 x Bitterroot Gold 25XA