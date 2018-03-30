Weber Charolais & Red Angus Farm Annual Production Sale
March 30, 2018
Date: March 26, 2018
Location: Weber Satellite Ranch, Lake Andes, SD
Auctioneer: Brad Veurink, Dan Clark
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
56 Charolais Bulls – $3,691
23 Red Angus Bulls – $2,575
31 Heifer Pairs – $1,951
13 Bred Heifers – $1,613
7 Open Charolais Heifers – $1,800
16 Open Red Angus Heifers – $1,650
Top Selling Charolais Bulls:
Lot 30: $9,750 to Domek Charolais, Wibaux, Montana – WCF Mr T 53 x M6 Rock Star 306 P ET
Lot 35: $7,250 to Vedvei Charolais, Lake Preston, South Dakota – M6 Rock Star 306 P ET x WCF Mr Fasttrack 711
Lot 21: $7,000 to Nipp Charolais Ranch, Wilson, Oklahoma – DCR Mr Casanova C42 x JS Sir Tradition 2214 Pld
Lot 29: $6,000 to Jared Soulek, Armour, South Dakota – WCF Mr T 53 x WCR War Creek 206 TW P
Lot 15: $5,500 to Rodney Faulhaber, Wessington Springs, South Dakota – WCF Mr Landon 4 x Schurrtop Power Edge
Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:
Lot 126: $5,750 to Todd Weber, Carter, South Dakota – Weber Mr Odyssey 4168 x Bitterroot Gold 25XA
