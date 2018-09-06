Weber & Company Sale
September 6, 2018
TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens and Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Aug. 26, 2018
Location: at the Ranch Valentine, Neb.
Auctioneers: Randy Stenike and Kyle Elwood
Weber Quarter Horses and guest consignors put together a very nice group of horses for a packed sale crowd to buy.
Sale Highlights:
Lot 46 at $20,000, TBR Miss Kitty, 7 year-old red roan calf roping Mare, Tee Baron Red x HB Oretty Pepoleo Consigned by Cherie and Rusty Kluender, Broken Bow, Nebraska.
Lot 1 at $19,000, Tonka Twister Too, 4 year old Gray Ranch Gelding, Illumimators Totonka x Lady Cowan Twist, Consigned by Weber Quarter Horses LLC.
Lot 50 at $15,500, Mylene, 7 year old sorrel calf roping mare, Playbois Phoeniz x Watalittle Young Gun, Consigned by Matt Wznick, Sidney, Montana.
Lot 56 at $14,500, Bams Bar Kingbred 14 – 4 year old Sorrel Gelding Calf Roping / Heeling Horse Streaken Thru The Bar x Bams King Bred 1996 Consigned by Lynde and Matt Elliot Sparks, Nebraska.
