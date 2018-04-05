WEBO ANGUS 11th Annual Production Sale
April 5, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 3, 2018
Location: ranch near Lusk Wyoming
Auctioneer:Lex Madden
Sales Manager: Cody Thompson
Averages
62 yearling bulls averaged $4,758
12 two year old bulls averaged $4,500
28 open commercial heifers averaged $1,108
Yearling Bulls
Lot 707 at $11,000, WEBO ALTITUDE 707, DOB 2-13-17, REG# 18986177, McConnell Altitude 3114 x WEBO Rainfall Superior 521, sold to Powder River Angus Spotted Horse, Wyoming
Lot 7105 at $9500, WEBO INNOVATION 7105, DOB 3-2-17, REG# 18985861, MAR Innovation 251 x WEBO Blackbird 345, sold to Randall and Ryan Haeflae Lusk, Wyoming
Lot 7127 at $8250, WEBO PROPHET 7127, DOB 3-3-17, REG# 18950677, DB Forward Prophet C130 x WEBO Katinka 552, sold to Diane Hall, Lost Springs, Wyoming
Lot 7173 at $8000, WEBO PROPHET 7173, DOB 3-12-17, REG# 19060121, DB Forward Prophet C130 x WEBO Katinka 527, sold to Moen Ranch Lusk, Wyoming
Lot 721 at $8000, WEBO PROPHET 721, DOB 2-21-17, REG# 18985784, GAR Prophet x WEBO Blackcap 5122, sold to James Gill Gillette, Wyoming
2 year old bulls
Lot 6208 at $7500, WEBO CEDAR RIDGE 6208, DOB 3-20-17, REG# 18523380, WEBO CEDAR RIDGE 404 x WEBO Nighthawk 4110, sold to Moen Ranch Lusk, Wyoming
It was a packed house April 4th, 2018 for the 11th annual WEBO Angus production sale held at the ranch near Lusk, Wyoming. The York family once again presented a classy set of bulls featuring shape, muscle, and profile for the sale. We finished up the day selling 28 head of open commercial heifers and two nice Manning ranch geldings. Congratulations on a successful sale!