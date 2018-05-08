Wedge Tent Ranch 14th Annual Angus Bull Sale

Date: Apr. 25, 2018

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages:

14 Two-year-old Angus Bulls – $6,536

30 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,225

44 Total Bulls – $5,642

Wedge Tent Ranch is located north of Faith, South Dakota, and is owned by Bart and Shannon Carmichael and their children: Kenny, Keely, Karisa, Kaeli, and Kyler. Many repeat buyers and neighbors showed up to bid aggressively on these bulls.

The Carmichael family sells a breeding philosophy with their bulls. Their idea is to turn grass into beef…..and sell it! Their goal is to produce cattle that will thrive on forage alone and deliver a good calf in the fall with very low labor. They also expect no calving problems.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 638: $13,500 to Kevin and Buffy Groves, Faith, South Dakota – 4/8/16, Coleman Charlo 0256 x WT Worth It 81, calving ease, highest WW & YW EPD of 2-yr-olds

Lot 631: $10,000 to LaDue Sunrise Angus, Meadow, South Dakota – 4/9/16, WT Beaver Creek 118 x PCC Colorado Hunter 1062P

Lot 637: $9,000 to Jody Brown, Faith, South Dakota – 4/8/16, Coleman Charlo 0256 x MH Friars 539

Lot 644: $9,000 to Darin Howie, Rapid City, South Dakota – 4/9/16, PCC Colorado Hunter 1062P x WT Homeland 82

Lot 720: $8,250 to J. T. Vig, Opal, South Dakota – 4/10/17, Coleman Charlo 0256 x PBC 707 1M F0203