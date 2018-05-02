Wienk Charolais 49th Annual Bull Sale
May 2, 2018
Date of Sale: April 28, 2018
Location: at the Ranch, Lake Preston, SD
Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell
TSLN Rep: Chris Effling
Average:
91 Bulls – $4,695
Recommended Stories For You
Lot 46 at $30,000 WCR ICON 756P, Dob 2-17-2017, Reg M895832, PZC Bottoms Up 5011 x WCR Ms Countyline
sold to Wagonhammer Ranches Albion, Nebraska, and Leachman Cattle, Ft Collins, Colorado.
Lot 100 at $20,000, WCR SIR DUKE 750P, Dob 2-6-2017, Reg M895826, WCR Sir Duke 3132 x WCR Ms Countyline 5266P, sold to Sandmier Charolais, Bowdle, S.D.
Lot 22 at $12,000, WCR SIR BIG BEN 742P, Dob 2-5-2017, Reg M895824, WC Big Ben 9036 x WCR Ms Heavyduty 5244P, sold to Heinricy Brothers, Coleman, S.D.
Lot 30 at $9,500, WCR SIR KINGSBURY 7334P, Dob 3-19-2017, Reg M896195, WCR Kingsbury 116P x WCR Ms Firewater 8600U, sold to Wade Small, Kuna, Idaho.
Lot 59 at $9,000, WCR SIR DUKE 786P, Dob 2-14-2017, Reg M895977, WCR SIR Duke 7340P x WCR Ms Kingsbury 419P, sold to Stout Charolais, Kadoka, S.D.