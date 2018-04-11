Wilson Ranch 8th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 30, 2018

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

37 yearling SimAngus bulls avg. $4,939

Wayne and Susan Wilson, along with son Kellen, brought a very nice set of SimAngus bulls to town for their 8th annual production sale. There was a very nice crowd of new and repeat buyers on hand to give the Wilsons an excellent sale.

The high selling bull on the day was lot 4, Wilson MR 654E, a 3/17 son of MR TR Hammer 308A that had a 205 day wt. of 754 lb. and epds of CED 8.1 WW 0.7 WW 70.4 YW 119.9 MM 17. Robert Roush, Gillette, WY was the buyer at $8,750.

Roush also got two bulls at $7,500 each. Lot 3, Wilson MR 213E, also a 3/17 son of MR TR Hammer with epds of CED 8.0 BW 0.3 WW 73.1 YW 123.5 MM 21.1. Lot 36, Wilson MR 912E, is a 3/17 son of MR CCF Vision with epds of CED 11.2 BW 1.2 WW 66.0 YW 101.4 MM 21.7.

Lot 5, Wilson MR 654E, a 3/17 son of MR TR Hammer sold to Clanton Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $6,750.

Two bulls sold at $6,500 each. Lot 26, Wilson MR 739E, a 4/17 son of Pioneer 502C sold to Gary Heinert, Parmalee, SD. Lot 35, a 3/17 son of MR CCF Vision sold to Lenord & Carolyn Hook, Alva, WY