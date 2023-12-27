Sale: Spickler Ranch North
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Dec. 13, 2023
Location: Glenfield ND
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
126 Older Bulls – $7,916
Justin and Sara Spickler held their annual age advantage bull sale at their ranch on Dec 13, 2023. A great crowd was on hand to bid and buy on a tremendous set of coming 2-year-old bulls.
The Spickler family works very hard and customer satisfaction is easily seen with the amount of repeat buyers attending their sale. Congratulations on a great sale.
Top selling bull
LOT 1: S ARCHITECT K38 3-9-22 son of S Architect 9501 x S Queen Essa 0903 to Gartner-Denowh Sidney MT for $28,000.
LOT 15 S ARCHITECT K351 3-21-22 son of S Architect 9501 x S Burgette 9734 to Hillcrest Angus Britton SD for $20,000.
LOT 13 S PANCHO VILLA K420 4-8-22 son of SAV Pancho Villa 0147 x S Blossom 7514 to Brett Zenker Flasher ND for $19,500.
LOT 12 S CONFIRM K95 3-15-22 son of Thomas Confirm 9457 x S Mayflower 9687 to Brett Zenker Flasher ND for $19,000.
LOT 3 S THRIVE K81 3-14-22 son of S Thrive JAS 5515 x S Cora 0623 to Kraye Angus Ranch Mullen NE for $16,000.
LOT 9 S ARCHITECT K20 3-5-22 son of S Architect 9501 x S Lass 0668 to Russell Angus Stapleton NE for $15,500.
LOT 2 S CONFIRM K56 3-10-22 son of Thomas Confirm 9457 x S Blossom 374 to Starr and Varilek Angus Geddes SD for $15,000.
LOT 11 S THRIVE K100 3-15-22 son of S Thrive 5515 x S Queen Essa 8828 to Don Zimbleman Fullerton ND for $15,000.
Long time customers Paul and Derek Hanson picked up several front end bulls