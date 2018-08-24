Salers tour to cover NE, SD, IA
August 24, 2018
Tour highlights include:
Welcome Reception at the Old Mattress Factory in Omaha, Neb.
Viewing Salers cattle at Ray Albert's, M&M Stock Farms, Panther Country Salers and TB Salers
Touring Eisenmann Livestock, Inc. and 605 Sires
Lunch and Tour at 6th Meridian Hops Farm
Famous Tailgate Party at Panther Country Salers
Recommended Stories For You
Level Above the Clouds Foundation Female Sale
Hotel Information
Friday & Sunday Night in Omaha, Nebraska – Reserve Your Rooms by August 31
Courtyard Omaha Downtown/Old Market Area
101 South 10th Street • Omaha, NE 68102
402-346-2200
Room rates are $119/night *must ask for the American Salers Room Block
Reserve rooms online:
September 21, 2018: Book your group rate for American Salers Association
September 23, 2018: Book your group rate for American Salers Association
Saturday Night in Yankton, South Dakota – Reserve Your Room by August 31
Best Western Kelly Inn
1607 East Highway 50 • Yankton, S.D. 57078
605-665-2906
King Room $99/night • Queen $108/night • Queen Poolside $117/night
*must ask for the American Salers Room Block
Registration
Full Registration $175/person – Registration closes September 5
Register online at: https://AmericanSalers.ticketspice.com/tri-state-salers-national-tour
You can also print off the registration form and mail to Cowboy Designs – Amy Clarkson • 519 Mohave Ct. • Kiowa, CO 80117
–American Salers Association