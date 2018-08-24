Salers tour to cover NE, SD, IA

Tour highlights include:

Welcome Reception at the Old Mattress Factory in Omaha, Neb.

Viewing Salers cattle at Ray Albert's, M&M Stock Farms, Panther Country Salers and TB Salers

Touring Eisenmann Livestock, Inc. and 605 Sires

Lunch and Tour at 6th Meridian Hops Farm

Famous Tailgate Party at Panther Country Salers

Recommended Stories For You

Level Above the Clouds Foundation Female Sale

Hotel Information

Friday & Sunday Night in Omaha, Nebraska – Reserve Your Rooms by August 31

Courtyard Omaha Downtown/Old Market Area

101 South 10th Street • Omaha, NE 68102

402-346-2200

Room rates are $119/night *must ask for the American Salers Room Block

Reserve rooms online:

September 21, 2018: Book your group rate for American Salers Association

September 23, 2018: Book your group rate for American Salers Association

Saturday Night in Yankton, South Dakota – Reserve Your Room by August 31

Best Western Kelly Inn

1607 East Highway 50 • Yankton, S.D. 57078

605-665-2906

King Room $99/night • Queen $108/night • Queen Poolside $117/night

*must ask for the American Salers Room Block

Registration

Full Registration $175/person – Registration closes September 5

Register online at: https://AmericanSalers.ticketspice.com/tri-state-salers-national-tour

You can also print off the registration form and mail to Cowboy Designs – Amy Clarkson • 519 Mohave Ct. • Kiowa, CO 80117

–American Salers Association