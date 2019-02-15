Salute to Aggies, then and today

CURTIS, Neb. – This is "Charter Week" at the University of Nebraska as the flagship campus in Lincoln leads the state's five NU campuses in celebrating N150, activities observing the founding of a federally-designated land grant institution in Nebraska.

Officially, the charter was signed on Feb. 15, 1869 designating the University of Nebraska with its role in public education and service. Here in Curtis, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is the sole campus of the NU system dedicated to two-year postsecondary education.

Our predecessor institution, a high school first called the Nebraska School of Agriculture and later the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture, was established by the State of Nebraska 105 years ago (opening September, 1913) as a regional high school for young men and women.

Agriculture has always been our mainstay. We continue to operate the campus farm to provide hands-on learning in crops and livestock production. We are officially and have always been the "Aggies" of Curtis.

The University of Nebraska has been part of our Curtis campus since the beginning, guiding the high school first and then the college's establishment in 1965.

An important component of a land-grant institution is bringing education into a community. The University of Nebraska accomplishes this part of its mission through Nebraska Extension.

Here, in Ag Hall, Nebraska Extension – Frontier County is our campus partner. And, 45 miles north of our campus, in North Platte, is the University of Nebraska West Central Research and Extension Center. This week we joined our colleagues, alumni, and Nebraskans across the state in celebrating N150. Happy birthday, NU!

Aggies in action

Our NCTA Aggie students have had another busy and successful week in their classes and activities. And, there is more in store for them in the next two weeks of February as well!

The NCTA Stock Dog Team and club members hosted a national qualifying stock dog trial here on campus last weekend with the Outback Stock Dog Association. They had excellent contests and are anxious to share a public demonstration on Sunday in Kearney.

Watch for Coach Judy Bowmaster-Cole, our Aggies and their dogs at the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Building from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 17th. Go Aggies!

The NCTA Crops Judging Team traveled last weekend to Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas for a season opener. The Aggies came home as the winning team among 2-year colleges, with our students placing 1st, 2nd, 4th and 7th individually. Congratulations, Aggies and Dr. Brad Ramsdale!

Also, the NCTA Livestock Judging Team competed at two contests over the weekend, at the Heart City Bull Bash in Valentine on Saturday, and then traveling to Des Moines to evaluate livestock at the Iowa Beef Expo. Congratulations Aggies and Dr. Doug Smith!

Also, this week we have four students who traveled with Agriculture Management Systems Professor Jeremy Sievers to represent NCTA at the College Conference on Cooperatives in Minnesota. They are sponsored by foundations from CHS and National Farmers Union. We look forward to hearing about their seminars and tours.

Next week, you will see many NCTA students and staff in Kearney. An NCTA exhibit is open at the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic Trade Show at the fairgrounds Saturday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students and staff will answer questions about NCTA's agriculture and veterinary technology programs.

Beef Production students will attend the Career Fair on Monday. A special FFA Youth Day is Wednesday, Feb. 20. Youth cattle exhibitors and livestock judges in contests Feb. 23rd will receive a NCC T-shirt co-sponsored by NCTA. See you ringside at the Classic at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

On Feb. 21-22, the NCTA Women in Agriculture club will attend the WIA Conference in Kearney. One of our alumna, Joan Ruskamp of Dodge is the luncheon speaker on Friday, Feb. 22.

We hope to see some of you soon. Join us for campus tours and updates March 4 at Discovery Day at NCTA!

–NCTA