Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 5, 2019

Location: Sidney Livestock Market Center Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Colonel Joe Goggins

Averages:

40 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $3,563

150 Red Angus First Calf Heifer Pairs – $2,117

45 Red Angus Three Year Old Cows – $1,825

51 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,739

Good cattle, good friends, and good active buyers were all on hand for the annual Sandhill Red Angus Bull and Female Sale held at the Sidney Livestock Marketing Center in Sidney, Montana on March 5, 2019. Once again the Johnson family from Froid, Montana offered a powerful set of yearling Red Angus bulls featuring industry leading genetics. Along with the bulls the Johnson's offered three sets of highly sought after commercial Red Angus females. Congrats on a successful day!

Lot #3 at $8,250, SRJJ RUNAWAY 8044, DOB 3/17/18, REG#3981242, CRUMP RUNAWAY 3178 x SRJJ RED CHEROKEE A45, sold to WEK Ranch from Reed Point, MT

Lot #13 at $6,750, SRJJ WEIGHTOUT 8181, DOB 4/17/2018, REG#3981234, JACOBSON WEIGHT OUT 6171 x LORENZEN DINAH U8084, sold to WEK Ranch from Reed Point, MT

Lot #6 at $6,000, SRJJ RUNAWAY 8117, DOB 3/38/18, REG#3981208, CRUMP RUNAWAY 3178 x SRJJ M-CANYON B934, sold to Clear Bent Bars Inc. from Leiter, WY

Lot #10 at $5,750, SRJJ HARVESTOR 8112, DOB 3/38/18, REG#3981154, RED TED MAGNUM 141Y x SRJJ RED PRIDE A30, sold to Roy Runnion from Big Sandy, MT.