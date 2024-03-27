Sandhill Red Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: March 5, 2024
Location: Sidney Livestock Market Center in Sidney, MT
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
81 Bulls – $5543
103 Heifers – $3067
Nice day spent up north in Sidney, MT at the Sandhill Red Angus Production Sale. There was a great set of moderate framed red angus bulls up for grabs.
Top Bulls:
Lot 5, SRJJ Leading Edge 3018, 2/27/2023 son of 5L Leading Edge 15383-117C, sold to Clear Bent Bar, Inc. of Leiter, WY for $17,500
Lot 9, SRJJ First Fuel 3089, 3/21/2023 son of DVO Right Of First Refusal, sold to David Kennedy of Redfield, OR for $10,500
Lot 2, SRJJ Cutting Edge 3090, 3/21/2023 son of RED T-K Cutting Edge, sold to Dennis Bradshaw of Oklahoma City, OK for $10,000
Lot 52, SRJJ Slowburn 3027, 3/11/2023 son of Red Lwnbrg Slowburn, sold to Wade Smith of Froid, ND for $8500