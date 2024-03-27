Sandhill Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 5, 2024

Location: Sidney Livestock Market Center in Sidney, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

81 Bulls – $5543

103 Heifers – $3067



Nice day spent up north in Sidney, MT at the Sandhill Red Angus Production Sale. There was a great set of moderate framed red angus bulls up for grabs.



Top Bulls:



Lot 5, SRJJ Leading Edge 3018, 2/27/2023 son of 5L Leading Edge 15383-117C, sold to Clear Bent Bar, Inc. of Leiter, WY for $17,500



Lot 9, SRJJ First Fuel 3089, 3/21/2023 son of DVO Right Of First Refusal, sold to David Kennedy of Redfield, OR for $10,500



Lot 2, SRJJ Cutting Edge 3090, 3/21/2023 son of RED T-K Cutting Edge, sold to Dennis Bradshaw of Oklahoma City, OK for $10,000



Lot 52, SRJJ Slowburn 3027, 3/11/2023 son of Red Lwnbrg Slowburn, sold to Wade Smith of Froid, ND for $8500

A good crowd of buyers.