Sandhills Fire Relief fundraiser: Nov. 11

Financial donations can be sent to: Custer County Foundation 403 South 9th Street Broken Bow, NE 68822 (make note: “Sandhills Fire Relief Fund)

Sandhills Fire Relief fundraiser

Area citizens will host a fundraiser to help victims of the Sandhills Fire, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Thomas County fairgrounds. east of Thedford, Nebraska, beginning at 5. The event will include a live and silent auction with a live band after the auction.

If you wish to donate items for online or live auction, please contact Dr. Scott Reynolds or Dr. McKenzie Beals at Broken Bow Animal Hospital at 308-872-5281 or Sandhills Fire Relief Facebook page.

–information from Terri LIcking