Sandhills Source Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/17/2024

Location: Minert – Simonson Angus Ranch – Dunning, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages: 150 yearling bulls averaged $8,762



Top Bulls

Lot 1 – $26,000. Simonson Panhandle 314L ; DOB: 1/18/23 ; Sire: Marcys Panhandle 214-9 ; MGS: HF Who’s That 7A. Sold to Brookhouser T-Bone Angus of Brunswick, NE.



Lot 33 – $18,000. Simonson Crosshair 363L ; DOB: 1/27/23 ; Sire: Simonson Crosshair 120 ; MGS: MSAR Cash 2525. Sold to McGinn Ranch of NE.



Lot 117 – $16,000. Simonson Trail Boss 346L ; DOB: 1/23/23 ; Sire: Barstow Trail Boss J8 ; MGS: Kraye Seedstock DK 768. Sold to Todd Boettcher of NE.



Lot 122 – $15,500. Simonson Trail Boss 3112L ; DOB: 2/7/23 ; Sire: Barstow Trail Boss J8 ; MGS: AAR Windy Over 5560. Sold to Thompson Land & Cattle of NE.



Lot 109 – $15,000. Simonson Trail Boss 312L ; DOB: 1/17/23 ; Sire: Barstow Trail Boss J8 ; MGS: HF Who’s That 7A. Sold to Ryan Milleson of NE.



Lot 104 – $15,000. Simonson Broadview 335L ; DOB: 1/21/23 ; Sire: Heiken Broadview ; MGS: Circle L Gus. Sold to Ronald Struempler of NE.



Lot 30 – $15,000. Feller Accomplishment L5 ; DOB: 1/11/23 ; Sire: Sitz Accomplishment 720F ; MGS: Barstow Power On. Sold to Michael Weichman of NE.



Lot 97 – $14,000. Feller No Doubt L90 ; DOB: 2/4/23 ; Sire: Hoover No Doubt ; MGS: SAV Resource 1441. Sold to Ryan Milleson of NE.



It was an outstanding day for the Sandhills Source crew on February 17th. The Minert/Simonson & Feller Families presented a stout offering that was extremely well received by the cattlemen participating in the sale. The bulls were consistent from top to bottom, and there was active bidding all day. Congratulations on another stellar sale.

JW Simonson makes introductions before starting the sale 06cfe695f83d-Sandhills_Source_photo_2

The Lot 1 bull was a highlight of the day going to T-Bone Angus at Brunswick, NE. e1d66baeffc0-sandills_source_photo_1