Sandmeier Charolais 42nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 3, 2023

Location: At the ranch west of Bowdle, SD

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

26 reg. Fall Charolais Bulls avg. $5,202

51 reg. Yearling Charolais Bulls ave. $5,264

96 reg. Two-year-old Charolais Bulls avg $4,651

173 Total Bulls ave. $5,003

Sandmeier Charolais, owned by Calvin and Mathew Sandmeier, hosted a big crowd of commercial cattlemen for their annual sale. They offer a large selection of big, stout, virgin two-year-old bulls, as well as an outstanding set of fall and yearling bulls.

The quality on this year’s sale ran very deep, with outstanding bulls in every pen. These bulls have lots of natural muscle and outstanding hair. Sandmeier Charolais is a good source for hybrid vigor which is evidenced by tenderness, genetic quality, and profit.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 22, fall yearling: $13,000 to Denny Hulm, Meadow, South Dakota – WCR Sir Lodgepole 4298P x SCR Sir Paycheck 0095.

Lot 3, two-yr-old: $10,500 to Nip Charolais, Wilson, Oklahoma – KC Dakota Bob 6261 P x SCR Sir All Flash 5537P.

Lot 4, two-yr-old: $10,000 to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – LT Fargo 8757 P x WC More Power 5248 P.

Lot 106, yearling: $9,500 to Triple U Ranch, Akaska, South Dakota – HCCR Fargo H71 PLD ET x DC/CRJ Tank E108 P.

Lot 11, yearling: $9,500 to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – JMAR Galal 4R29 x Wells Hard as a Rock 2596.

Cal Sandmeier with Wes Moser, Glenham, South Dakota

