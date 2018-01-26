Save the date: South Dakota Range Camp June 5-7

The range camp is for professionals (college and beyond) and youth (high school).

Approximately 50 percent of the state of South Dakota is rangelands, an important natural resource that impacts the economy of the state.

Rangeland is a kind of land, not a land use. Rangeland is fragile, yet durable and resilient.

Management profoundly impacts the rangeland forage productivity and its value for livestock, wildlife and humans.

The Professionals and Youth Range Camps seeks to educate attendees about the productive potential of the rangeland based on the ecological range site, the similarity index of the range plant composition and the management practices that will support sustainable multiple uses.

Participants will be able to better determine the economic value of the rangelands as well as the production and conservation practices that will improve or sustain this precious resource. For more information contact Tate Lantz at (605) 343-1643 ext. 5 or blackshirts_1@hotmail.com or Dave Ollila at (605) 394-1722 or david.ollila@sdstate.edu The event will be at the Lamphere Campground, Sturgis, South Dakota.

–SDSU Extension