Save the Date to attend the All American Sheep Day!

The National Sheep Shearing and Wool Handlers Championships is one of the highlights of Sheep Day. Photo courtesy All American Sheep Day at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo



Sheep Day Activities 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. National Sheep Shearing and Wool Handlers Championships 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. National Wool Handlers Championships To enter the National Sheep Shearing and/or Wool Handling Championships contact Leann Brimmer, 406-767-5312 or wool-worm@hotmail.com. 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. North American Sheep Dog Trials

The Black Hills Stock Show All American Sheep Day will be held Feb. 6, 2020 at the Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City, South Dakota (915 Centre St).

“The goal of Sheep Day is to provide a total sheep industry experience for all attendees, whether or not they are sheep producers,” said David Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist. “There is a long tradition of sheep production among ranchers in this region and a lot of the sheep industry’s infrastructure can be found in these states.”

Events that will be taking place include the North American Sheep Dog Trials in which more than 50 highly skilled dogs and their handlers will herd sheep through a series of obstacles in the fasted time possible.

The National Sheep Shearing and Wool Handlers Championships will allow the best shearers in the nation to compete in shearing pens of sheep the fastest while cleanly and proficiently removing the fleece with the fewest number of deductions.

SDSU Extension is cooperating with the Black Hills Stock Show and sheep industry partners to provide education demonstrations and activities that will interest the producer and public alike.

Every effort is being made to provide interactive experiences with attendees.

• A spinner’s circle will provide opportunity to experience the uniqueness of working with the wool fiber in creating clothing.

• Samples of prepared lamb will be available to experience the flavor of lamb.

• Displays and vendors of Wool and Lamb products will be on hand

• Sheep handling, sheep supply and feed companies be on hand to demonstrate and discuss their product lines and services

• SD Sheep Growers Association is coordinating with the Concessionaire at the Kjerstad Event Center to have entrée’s available for a lamb eating experience

• Sheep Industry Promotion Associations and sheep industry related organizations will be on hand to discuss the value of sheep production

• Demonstration of the Optical Fiber Diameter Analysis Technology (OFDA) and its applications within the Wool Industry – presented by Paige Anderson, North Dakota State University.

• Demonstration of Ultrasound Technology to measure Loin Muscle Depth by

Dr. Lisa Surber of LM Services

• Demonstration of Ultrasound Technology to determine pregnancy by

Dr. Sammi Hanson of Sammi’s Veterinary Services

• Display and presentation of Livestock Guard Dogs by Mr. Mitch Carlisle

• History display of a restored Sheep Wagon and sheep teepees

Ollila went on to explain that the Northern Plains’ states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska make up 20 percent of all sheep raised in the United

States. This includes: Sheep producers themselves, professional sheep shearers, sheep dog trainers, wool warehouses, livestock auctions marketing lamb, feedlots and some small wool mills and lamb harvesting plants.

To enter the North American Sheep Dog Trials contact John Kaiser, 605-484-4797 or john@blackhillsstockshow.com

To host a booth

If you are interested in participating in any of the events or hosting a booth, contact John Kaiser, Black Hills Stock Show Event Manager at 605-484-4797 or email: john@blackhillsstockshow.com

For more information on educational programs, contact:

Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

605-569-0224

david.ollila@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension