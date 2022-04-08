Scaglia Named Head of NDSU Animal Sciences

Guillermo Scaglia is named head of NDSU's Animal Sciences Department. Photo courtesy of NDSU.



Guillermo Scaglia has been named the new head of North Dakota State University’s Department of Animal Sciences. He assumed his role on March 31.

As department head, Scaglia is responsible for providing statewide and national leadership to foster high-quality and effective research, teaching and extension activities in Animal Sciences.

Scaglia comes to NDSU from the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center, where he was a professor at the Iberia Research Station.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Scaglia to North Dakota and NDSU,” says Greg Lardy, vice president for Agricultural Affairs at NDSU. “His leadership skills and his background in beef cattle production will contribute to his success at NDSU. I know he is excited to lead the department’s programs in teaching, research and extension and to learn more about the state’s livestock industry.”

Scaglia earned a bachelor’s degree in crops and livestock production from the Universidad de la Republica, Uruguay in 1989. He continued his education at Texas A&M, where he earned a master’s degree in animal science in 1994 and a Ph.D. in nutrition in 2002.

His research interests include ruminant nutrition, forage systems, grazing management and forage utilization, plant-animal interface, and grazing behavior.