Hundreds of food policy advocates gathered at George Washington University on Thursday for the first Food and Agriculture Policy Summit, which was sponsored by GW’s Global Food Institute in conjunction with Food Tank, the Culinary Institute of America, and the José Andrés Group of restaurants.Stacy Dean, executive director of the Global Food Institute, said that despite the expected cutoff of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the hurricane in Jamaica, and trade problems, she hoped the summit would bring more people into a “community who want lasting change.”Robert Jones, vice president of the Culinary Institute of America, said the CIA aspires to become a “global university of gastronomy” and noted that the global food system is one of the most “complex and dynamic” sectors in the world. The summit featured a wide array of food policy speakers, although two did not show up. Charles Harder, the State Department special envoy for best future generations, was scheduled to speak but the Trump administration would not allow him to appear, Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg, said.Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., was also scheduled to speak.but did not appear while the government is shut down and the House is not in session. Here are photos and brief accounts of some of the panels and speakers.

Chef José Andrés, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, said “When a recipe doesn’t work, I change the recipe. We need to have policies that are highly adaptable to the present day.”He said he hopes that one day there will be senators and presidents who come from the GW Global Food Institute, which he founded and supports.”I want Congress to have a much more deeper mentality on food” and “a president in the White House who will be a food president,” Andrés said.He added, “All the governments of the world should have a common food policy in the best interests of humanity.”He also said, “One of the leaders who takes food seriously is the president of China.”On the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Andrés said, “We may have only one department — the Department of the White House. Young people are living in a different world from January. A lot of the jobs they wanted don’t exist.”

People who wanted to work at USAID may have to become cooks or farmers, he said.

Anna Nelson of the Food Security Leadership Council and a State Department official in the Biden administration, said there needs to be a “consensus on global food security” involving not just food aid, but trade and other policies.Roy Steiner of the Rockefeller Foundation noted that both Brazil and China have been taken “off the hunger map.”

Both Steiner and Johan Swinnen of the International Food Policy Research Institute stressed the importance of school meals in developing countries, particularly with links to local farmers.Zachery Carmichael of the World Bank noted that there has always a divide between humanitarian aid, which is focused on immediate problems, and development aid, which is focused on the longterm. The two programs have different funding streams, but need to have common goals, he said.

