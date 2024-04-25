Schaack Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 17, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch, Wall, SD

Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaack

Averages:

47 Two Year Old and Fall Yearling Angus bulls avg. $7,287

73 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $6,417



Clay and Holly Schaack and family presented a very powerful set of bulls for their annul production sale. The sale offering consisted of both spring and fall yearling bulls along with a handful of two year old bulls. A nice crowd of buyers, along with neighbors filled the seats for the sale.



All the yearling sale bulls were penned in the barn, behind the auction block, out of the wind with the two year old and fall yearling bulls just outside the door.



Top bulls:

Lot 38, Schaack Wildcat 3064, Feb. 21, 2023 son of E&B Wildcat 9402 x Connealy Black Granite 432, sold to Papousek Angus, Quinn, SD for $20,000.



Lot 84, Schaack Satisfaction 2446, Aug. 24, 2022 son of Schaack Satisfaction x S Powerpoint WS 5503, sold to James Anderson, Hitchcock, SD for $16,500.



Lot 5, Schaack Satisfaction 3005, Mar. 22, 2023 son of Schaack Satisfaction x Schaack Overload 8282, sold to Eisenbraun Angus, Wall, SD for $14,500.



Lot 78, Schaack Satisfaction 2468, Aug. 18, 2022 son of Schaack Satisfaction x VAR Legend 5019, sold to Ellsworth Ranch, Ft. Thompson, SD for $13,500.



Lot 83, Schaack Satisfaction 2459, July 23, 2022 son of Schaack Satisfaction x GAR Jeremiah, sold to Papousek Angus, Quinn, SD for $12,000.

Sale host Clay Schaack with auctioneer, Wyatt Schaack at the annual Schaack Ranch bull sale.

Tyler and Dave Fuoss at the Schaack Ranch sale.