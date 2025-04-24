TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 16, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch, Wall, SD

Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaack

Averages:

35 Two-Year Old and Fall Yearling Angus bulls avg. $9,185

86 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $8,694

It was a beautiful spring day for the Schaack Family as they held the Annual Schaack Ranch Production Sale at the ranch just outside Wall, South Dakota. Schaack Ranch is owned by Clay & Holly Schaack, Wynn Schaack and Wyatt & Hannah Schaack, and is a family operation bordering Badlands National Park. These bulls will work in rugged country.



Great lineup of fall yearling, two year old and spring yearling bulls on the sale. The best set of bulls from top to bottom ever offered by the Schaack’s. The full house of buyers liked what they saw in the bulls, making for a fantastic sale.



Top bulls:

Lot 46, Schaack Wildcat 4268, Mar. 22, 2024 son of E&B Wildcat x BUBS Southern Charm AA31, sold to Eisenbraun Cattle Co., Wall, SD for $35,000.



Lot 28, Schaack Commerce 4272, Mar. 19, 2024 son of Connealy Commerce x TEX Playbook 5437, sold to Bear Mt. Angus, Palisade, NE for $32,000.



Lot 1, Schaack Foundation 4201, Mar. 8, 2024 son of FHCC Foundation 1558 x Schaack Satisfaction, sold to Papousek Angus, Quinn, SD for $19,000.



Lot 115, Schaack Signal 3085, Mar. 17, 2023 son of RAR Signal 0418 x KW Overload 6223, sold to Papousek Angus, Quinn, SD for $18,000.



Lot 118, Schaack Authentic 3140, Feb. 26, 2023 son of Woodhill Authentic x KW Overload 6223, sold to Papousek Angus, Quinn, SD for $15,000.

Clay Schaack with sons Wynn and Wyatt at the Schaack Ranch Annual Production Sale. 407d3921328c-Clay__Wynn__Wyatt

The seats were full for the Schaack Ranch sale. 0b89e9f0b2cb-crowd