Schaak Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 1, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wall, SD

Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaak

Averages:

58 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,272

12 Two Year old Angus bulls – $3,813

Schaak Ranch, Clay, Holly and sons Wyatt & Wynn held the annual Schaak Ranch bull sale at the ranch near Wall, SD on May 1. This was a rescheduled date from mid April, but they were still greeted with a few inches of snow and rain on sale day morning. That didn’t keep the buyers away though as the sale facility saw a very nice crowd of new and repeat buyers in the seats.

Topping the sale was lot 18, Schaak Virtue 8326, a 2/18 son of Schaak Virtue 6090 with epds of CED 12, BW -1.5 WW 67 YW 118 Milk 27 selling to Papousek Ranch, Quinn, SD for $9,000.

Lot 6, Schaak Jeremiah 8206, a 2/18 son of GAR Jeremiah with epds of CED 14 BW .2 WW 71 YW 115 Milk 14 sold to Papousek Ranch, Quinn, SD for $8,000.

Lot 11, Schaak Jeremiah 8208, a 3/18 son of GAR Jeremiah with epds of CED 16 BW -.8 WW 64 YW 112 Milk 26 sold to Marty and Tina Graham, Rozet, WY for $6,500.

Lot 16, Schaak Jeremiah 8254, a 2/18 son of GAR Jeremiah with epds of CED 17 BW -.9 WW 71 YW 111 Milk 31 sold to Dave Brost, Murdo, SD for $6,000.

Lot 17, Schaak Jeremiah 8297, a 3/18 son of GAR Jeremiah with epds of CED 16 BW -2.0 WW 56 YW 100 Milk 18 also went to Dave Brost for $6,000.