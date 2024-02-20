Schaff Angus Valley 121st Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Kelly Klein, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/10/2024

Location: St Anthony ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Ryan Dorran

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages: 400 Bulls $11,926; 218 Females $8,313



Schaff Angus Valley held their 121st Production Sale on Feb 10th. 618 lots were offered to a barn full of Angus enthusiasts from all around the world. SAV genetics have been instrumental in many programs across the country. Congratulations on a barn burner of a sale. Top Selling Lots LOT 258 SAV SCALE POUNDER 3594 1-3-23 son of Marcys Scale Crusher x SAV Blackcap May 1416 to Voss Angus Dexter IA for $220,000; LOT 139 SAV COURAGE 3003 1-25-23 son of Musgrave 316 Colossal x SAV Madame Pride 4407 to Elite Feeders SD & Hart Land & Cattle ND for $150,000; LOT 146 SAV ARITHMETIC 3204 2-26-23 son of S Architect 9501 x SAV Blackcap May 3525 to Raftopoulus Angus Ranch CO for $60,000; LOT 22 SAV ABERDEEN 3963 1-14-23 son of SAV Anthem 0042 x SAV Emblynette 7505 to Sanford Ranches TX for $55,000; LOT 136 SAV CHARISMA 3918 1-2-23 son of Musgrave 316 Colossal x SAV Emblynette 2369 to Mohnen Angus White Lake SD for $55,000; LOT 99 SAV MAINLAND 3268 3-2-23 son of SAV Magnum 1335 x SAV Blackcap May 0636 to Topf Ranch IA for $45,000; LOT 316 SAV DOUBLE DOWN 3599 1-5-23 son of SAV Downpour 8794 x SAV Blackcap May 1416 to JV Angus AB CN for $42,500; Top Selling Female LOT 501 SAV EMBLYNETTE 3020 2-14-23 daughter of SAV Panther 1906 x SAV Emblynette 2369 to Lowery Land & Cattle Burwell NE for $100,000.

The SAV cattle pens were busy during the viewing

Tom Burke, Joe Goggins and Kelly Schaff sharing the sale duties.