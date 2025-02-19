Schaff Angus Valley

TSLN Reps: Kelly Klein, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: February 8, 2025

Location: at the ranch near St Anthony, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Ryan Dorran

Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages:

359 Bulls: $16,932

155 Females: $13,338

The Schaff Family held their 122nd Production Sale Saturday February 8th at the ranch. The sale was another record breaker for the family. Customers were present from several different countries and all across the US. The standout genetics from SAV have elevated many programs around the world. Congratulations on having a record breaking sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 158: $275,000; SAV BULLION 4927, 1-2-24 son of Baldridge Badger x SAV Madame Pride 4407; sold to Voss Angus of Dexter, IA.

LOT 234: $260,000; SAV ALMIGHTY 4163, 2-25-24 son of S Architect 9501 x SAV Emblynette 1112; sold to Herbster Angus of Falls City, NE.

LOT 55: $240,000; SAV GRAVITY 4118, 2-23-34 son of SAV Glory Days 1832 x SAV Emblynette 9813; sold to Arrowsmith Red Angus, of NE.

LOT 156: $135,000; SAV BENEFICIAL 4253, 3-6-24 son of Baldridge Badger x SAV Madame Pride 9170; sold to Palmer Angus of Montgomery, TX.

LOT 241: $130,000; SAV AUTHORITY 4311, 3-17-24 son of S Architect 9501 x SAV Emblynette 0435; sold to Herbster Angus of Falls City, NE.

LOT 152: $80,000; SAV BEDROCK 4193, 2-27-24 son of Baldridge Badger x SAV Madame Pride 3145; sold to Topf Ranch of IA.

LOT 144: $75,000; SAV BARBELL 4331, 3-22-24 son of Baldridge Badger x SAV Madame Pride 1200; sold to Janssen Angus of Earlham, IA & Lowry Land & Cattle of Burwell, NE.

LOT 194: $75,000; SAV BOLD IMAGE 4932, 1-25-24 son of Baldridge Badger x SAV Rosetta 5171; sold to Topf Ranch of IA.



Top Selling Heifers:

LOT 433: $67,500; SAV BLACKCAP MAY 4611, 3-26-24 daughter of SAV Throttle 2961 x SAV Emblynette 1288; sold to Roberts Angus of Raub, ND.

LOT 524: $55,000; SAV BLACKCAP MAY 4818, 1-18-24 daughter of SAV Panther 1906 x SAV Blackcap May 3501; sold to ZWT Ranch of Crossville, TN.

Standing room only around the SAV salebarn. 0dc2edb19182-20250208_100723

Kelly Schaff talks about the SAV program. f8a55b86d0c0-20250208_100710