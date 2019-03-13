Schauer Angus 29th Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 11, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 53 Angus Bulls – $4,558

Bryant and Doug Schauer presented what I felt was the best set of bulls that they had ever raised. Many repeat buyers were on hand, with many of them being friends and neighbors. This was a big, stout set of bulls that had tremendous production numbers and EPD's. The Schauers have built a strong reputation for producing bulls that sire some of the top feeder cattle at Faith Livestock.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 26: $10,500 to Denny Topf, Faith, South Dakota – Carlson Right On 5001 x TC Franklin 619

Lot 12: $10,000 to Jordan Family, Faith, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x Connealy Courage 25L

Lot 1: $7,500 to Wolenetz & Sons, Inc., Baker, Montana – SAV Resource 1441 x Leachman New Design 878-4570

Lot 27: $7,500 to Denny Topf – Carlson Right On 5001 x R B Active Duty 010

Lot 13: $7,000 to Buffy Groves, Faith, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x Connealy Courage 25L