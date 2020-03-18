Schauer Angus 30th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Mar. 9, 2020

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

60 Yearling and Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $4,501

Bryant Schauer, along with his brother, Doug Schauer and his wife, Amie, hosted a nice crowd for their annual bull sale. Their ranch is east of Faith, just off Hwy 212. Schauers have developed their herd into one of the top Angus herds in western South Dakota. They have an excellent following of customers—many of whom sell some of the top selling calves at Faith Livestock.

This was an outstanding set of bulls, carrying excellent dimensions of width and depth. They had outstanding pedigrees with excellent performance numbers. Beyond breeding better cattle, customer satisfaction is their No. 1 priority. All you have to do is listen to a few of their repeat buyers to see why they keep coming back.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 10: $7,000 to Gary Price, Maurine, South Dakota – Barstow Bankroll B73 x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 45: $6,500 to Allen Hodgeman, Union Center, South Dakota – Classic Cowboy Up 726 x Whitestone Cisco Kid Z120

Lot 2: $6,500 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – Tex Playbook 5437 x VDAR Really Windy 4097

Lot 1: $6,000 to Irving Jordan and Sons, Faith, South Dakota – Tex Playbook 5437 x SAV Brand Name 39728

Lot 14: $6,000 to Tom Miller, Red Owl, South Dakota – Barstow Bankroll B73 x Vermilion X Factor

Lot 44: $6,000 to Tom Miller, Red Owl, South Dakota – Classic Cowboy Up 726 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 39: $6,000 to Denny Topf, Charter, Oak, Iowa – SAV Circuit Breaker 7136 x Soo Line Motive 9016