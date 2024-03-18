Schauer Angus 34th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 11, 2024

Location: Faith Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 51 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 5951

8 Two-yr-old Angus Bulls avg. $ 6250

59 Total Angus Bulls avg. $ 5992

Bryant Schauer, along with Doug and Amie Schauer, brought an outstanding set of Angus bulls to Faith Livestock. Their ranch is east of Faith, just off Hwy 212. These bulls were well-grown and had very good dispositions. Many of Bryant’s customers have been with him from the start. Bryant and Doug just keep improving these bulls each year.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 2: $ 17,000 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – S Architect 9501 x Schauer Great Divide 243

Lot 23: $ 11,000 to Bud Long, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Schauer Bankroll 940 x Musgrave Aviator

Lot 26: $ 10,500 to Jordan Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Schauer Bankroll 940 x Connealy Countdown

Lot 14: $ 9,000 to Norman Miles, Meadow, South Dakota – E&B Rival 175 x Barstow Bankroll B73

Lot 10: $ 9,000 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – RL Justice x Kesslers Commodore 6516

Lot 9: $ 9,000 to Bill Brindley, Belle Fource, South Dakota – RL Justice x TEX Playbook 5437

Mona Balo with Marcia and Mark Lermeny, Reva, South Dakota. Schauer-Lermeny