Schauer Angus 34th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: March 11, 2024
Location: Faith Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages: 51 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 5951
8 Two-yr-old Angus Bulls avg. $ 6250
59 Total Angus Bulls avg. $ 5992
Bryant Schauer, along with Doug and Amie Schauer, brought an outstanding set of Angus bulls to Faith Livestock. Their ranch is east of Faith, just off Hwy 212. These bulls were well-grown and had very good dispositions. Many of Bryant’s customers have been with him from the start. Bryant and Doug just keep improving these bulls each year.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 2: $ 17,000 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – S Architect 9501 x Schauer Great Divide 243
Lot 23: $ 11,000 to Bud Long, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Schauer Bankroll 940 x Musgrave Aviator
Lot 26: $ 10,500 to Jordan Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Schauer Bankroll 940 x Connealy Countdown
Lot 14: $ 9,000 to Norman Miles, Meadow, South Dakota – E&B Rival 175 x Barstow Bankroll B73
Lot 10: $ 9,000 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – RL Justice x Kesslers Commodore 6516
Lot 9: $ 9,000 to Bill Brindley, Belle Fource, South Dakota – RL Justice x TEX Playbook 5437