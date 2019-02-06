Christopher Schauer is named interim director of the DREC

Christopher Schauer also will continue as director of the Hettinger Research Extension Center.

Christopher Schauer, director of North Dakota State University's Hettinger Research Extension Center, has agreed to serve as interim director of the Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC) as well.

Kris Ringwall was the DREC's director from 1992 to November 2018, when he became director of the Livestock and Forage Center of Excellence at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada.

The Hettinger and Dickinson centers are part of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station (NDAES).

"I am excited to be the interim director at the Dickinson Research Extension Center," Schauer says. "I look forward to working with the DREC staff, Advisory Board and agricultural producers in southwestern North Dakota. The Dickinson REC has an excellent opportunity to be a resource to land managers, livestock producers and farmers in a new and ever-changing agricultural environment."

Greg Lardy, acting director of the NDAES and associate vice president of Agricultural Affairs at NDSU, is pleased Schauer agreed to become interim director of the Dickinson center because of the leadership Schauer has shown at the Hettinger Research Extension Center (HREC).

"His accomplishments at the HREC include enhancing multidisciplinary research efforts, developing key linkages with Main Station departments for enhancing graduate student training opportunities, and developing a strong record of collaboration with stakeholders," Lardy says. "Through his leadership, the HREC has added additional scientists and Extension specialists, and sought to meet the needs of constituents in the region."

–NDSU Extension