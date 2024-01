SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: January 20, 2024

> AQHA Winter Classic Horse Show, Jan. 20-25, 9 a.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> NRCHA All Around Show and Non Pro Spectacular,Jan. 21-22, 9 a.m.,Event Center, Rapid City. SD

> Wild Ride Broncs and Mini Broncs, Jan. 26, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDJHRA Winter Meeting, Jan. 27, 2 p.m., Rm 205, The Monument, Rapid City, S.D.

> Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration, Jan. 27, Barnett Field House, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Broncs, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., Summit Arena,Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Runnings Team Roping Jackpot, Jan. 28, 9 a.m., J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 20X Showcase High School Rodeo, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Summit Arena,Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> High Plains Farrier Association Day, Jan. 30, 10 a.m., Barnett Field House, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> Broncs For Breakfast, 8 a.m., calcutta 9, broncs 10, Jan. 31,J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> All Grit No Quit Bullriding/Bullfighting School, Feb. 2-4, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> 3rd Annual Branding Trap Trade Show, Feb. 3, 10 a.m., American Legion, Big Timber, Mont

> 9th Annual Battle of the Scholars Bareback & Saddle Broncs, Feb. 3-4, MCC, Miles City, Mont.

> WYO Winter Rodeo Skijoring, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Mon-Dak QH Association Stick Pony Rodeo, Feb. 10, 1 p.m.,McKenzie Co Expo,Watford City, N.D.

> Frozen Fury On The Plains Bronc Futurity Match, Feb. 10, 6 p.m., Archer Event Center, Chey., Wyo.

> 8th Annual Winter Festival Skijoring, Feb. 17, 10 a.m., Sundance, Wyo.

> Gillette College Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Tom Reeves Bareback and Saddle Bronc School, Feb. 26-27, Rapid City, S.D.

> Women Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 1-3, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Outside The Turn Barrel Clinic, Mar. 1-3, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding School, Mar. 8-10, Bozeman, Mont.

> Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 15-17, CamPlex,, Gillette, Wyo.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 15-17, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 16-17, Bar Star Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

> Gillette College Rodeo Muley Slide/Breakaway Jackpot, Mar. 17, College Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> PRCA Extreme Bares and Broncs, Mar. 17, 7 p.m.,McKenzie Co. Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Faster Feet,FasterHands Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, Hippodrome, SD State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting resch. Jan. sort, Mar. 23-24,. J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Gary Cooper Horsemanship Clinic, Mar. 30-31, Thermopolis, Wyo.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.