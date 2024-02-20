Schiefelbein Angus Farms

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: 02/17/2024

Location: Kimball MN

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar & Ty Thompson

Sales Manager: Rance Long

Averages: 304 Yrling Angus Bulls $9,716; 44 Older Angus Bulls $9,818; 39 Sim-Angus Bulls $9,487; 62 Bred Heifers $ 6,236



Schiefelbein Angus Farm is in their 69th year of raising Angus cattle. The Schiefelbein family has a buy back calf program and feeds many of their customers calves to finish. A great offering of bulls and bred heifers were sold to jam packed sale barn. Congratulations on 69 years and a terrific sale. Top Selling Bulls LOT 37 SCHIEFELBEIN EVECUTIVE 1423 2-3-23 son of Crouch Congress x Frosty Elba 141 to NE Buyer for $420,000; LOT 288 SCHIEFELBEIN X 2843 2-19-23 son of Linz Exemplify 71124 x Frosty Elba 2681 to SD Buyer for $31,000; LOT 176 SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHED 9382 9-1-22 son of Schiefelbein Untouchable 70 x Frosty Elba Lizzy 5480 to Joe Wagner Brandon MN for $30,000; LOT 152 SCHIEFELBEIN WALLACE 1403 2-2-23 son of Baldridge Highlander x Frosty Elba 71 to Joe Wagner Brandon MN for $26,000; LOT 290 SCHIEFELBEIN EXEMPLIFY 3243 2-22-23 son of Linz Exemplify 71124 x Frosty Elba 6468 to SD Buyer for $26,000; LOT 41 SCHIEFELBEIN CONTINENTAL 473 1-23-23 son of Crouch Congress x Frosty Elba 4301 to Chestnut Angus Farm MN for $23,000; LOT 119 SCHIEFELBEIN BLOCKADE 1573 2-5-23 son of Sitz Barricade 632F x Frosty Elba 568 to Cole Gullickson for $23,000; LOT 43 SCHIEFELBEIN DELEGATE 193 1-19-23 son of Crouch Congress x Frosty Elba 701 to Joe Grones MN for $23,000; Top Selling Female LOT 402 FROSTY ELBA 112 1-21-22 daughter of Linz Exemplify 71124 x Frosty Elba 6910( bred to Scheifelbein Untouchable 70) to Jocko Valley Angus MT for $29,000

Don Schiefelbein gives the opening remarks 4714778a3bd6-20240217_105431

When the hammer dropped Lot 37 brought $420,000 85bf22b09494-20240217_113942