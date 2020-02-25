Schiefelbein Farms
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2020
Location: at the farm, Kimball, Minnesota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson
Averages:
293 Angus Bulls – $7,283
63 SimAngus Black Balancer Bulls – $7,230
46 Angus Bred Heifers – $4,026
Commercial cattlemen and many purebred breeders were gathered today for the Schiefelbein Farms bull and female sale.
Lot 73, $35,000, Schiefelbein First Order 239, January 26, 2019, Byergo Black Magic 3348 x Basin Payweight 1682, Kevin Keckler, Eagle Butte, SD.
Lot 63, $29,000, Schiefelbein IDO 3199, February 28, 2019, Schiefelbein Attractive 4565 x GAR Prophet, Joe Wagner, Brandon, MN.
Lot 17, $27,000, Schiefelbein Endgame 99, January 20, 2019, Jindra Acclaim x Coleman Charlo 0256, Genex CRI, Shawano, WI.
TOP SELLING SimAngus Black Balancer Bull:
Lot 178, $18,000, Black Balancer 219, January 24, 2019, CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x SAV Final Answer 0035, Todd Albers, Liberty, NE.
TOP SELLING Bred Heifers:
Lot 360, $16,500, Frosty Elba 148, January 24, 2018, Baldridge Bronc x Plattemere Weigh Up K360, sold bred to Schiefelbein Showman 338, Bruce Luepke, Courtland, MN.
Lot 359. $13,000, Frosty Elba 198, January 26, 2018, Connealy Confidence Plus x Plattemere Weigh Up, sold open, Jerry Chauncey, Carter, SD. F