Schiefelbein Farms Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 15, 2025

Location: at the farm near Kimball, MN

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar & Ty Thompson

Sale Manager: Rance Long

Averages:

46 Older Bulls: $11,505

294 Yrlg Bulls: $11,092

35 SimAngus Bulls: $9,829

51 Reg Females: $8,421

The Schiefelbein Family offered 425 Angus bulls & females at the annual production sale February 15th. The family that has been farming for over 70 years. They hosted a prime rib supper the night before with Corbitt Wall from the Feeder Flash talking to guests on the future of the beef industry. Congratulations on another great sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 1: $55,000; SCHIEFELBEIN ROCKEFELLER 214, 1-20-24 son of Schiefelbein Goat 271 x Frosty Elba 1262; sold to Grimmius Farms of Hanford, CA.

LOT 16: $45,000; SCHIEFELBEIN ALL PRO 304, 1-22-24 son of Ellingson Prolific x Frosty Elba Lizzy 262; sold to TA Cattle Co of Thurston, NE.

LOT 38: $42,500; SCHIEFELBEIN OLYMPIAN 134, 1-18-24 son of Schiefelbein Gable 311 x Frost Elba 872; sold to Jocko Valley Cattle of MT.

LOT 3: $28,000; SCHIEFELBEIN MORGAN 514, 1-24-24 son of Schiefelbein Goat 271 x Frosty Elba 2209; sold to Joe Wagner of Brandon, MN.

LOT 30: $28,000; SCHIEFELBEIN PROLIFIC 4044, 2-24-24 son of Ellingson Prolific x Frosty Elba 1480; sold to SD Buyer.

LOT 2: $26,000; SCHIEFELBEIN VANDERBILT 324, 1-22-24 son of Schiefelbein Goat 271 x Frosty Elba 1262; sold to Jocko Valley Cattle of MT.

LOT 17: $26,000; SCHIEFELBEIN PRIMAL 234, 1-21-24 son of Ellingson Prolific x Frosty Elba 262; sold to Jocko Valley Cattle of MT.

LOT 19: $25,000; SCHIEFELBEIN PROLIFIC 594, 1-25-24 son of Ellingson Prolific x Frosty Elba Lizzy 262; sold to Joe Wagner of Brandon, MN.



Top Selling Females:

LOT 390: $39,000; FROSTY ELBA 273, 1-20-23 daughter of Schiefelbein Gable 311 x Frosty Elba 4491 (bred to Ellingson Prosper); sold to Rumor Has It Farms of Paris, KY.

LOT 389: $35,000; FROSTY ELBA LIZZY 262, 1-24-22 daughter of Shiefelbein Showman 338 x Frosty Elba 600; sold to Fabius Creek Angus of Bloomfield, IA.

Standing room only in the Schiefelbein sale facility.