Schmidt Cattle Company 35th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 29, 2023



Location: Sheridan Livestock Auction Co. Rushville, NE



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Average:



76 Bulls Avg. $6,526



The Schmidt Cattle Company brought a great set of Charolais bulls for the offering. The quality of the bulls was evident from the first pen to the last.

TOP BULLS:



Lot 115K SCC Patriot 115K Pld. Sired by LT Patriot 9226 Sold for $17,000 to Stout Charolais – Kadoka, SD.



Lot 149K SCC Crossroads 149K Pld Sired by EC Crossroads Sold for $15,500 to Denny Holm – Meadow, SD.



Lot 170K SCC Patriot 170K Pld Sired by LT Patriot 9226 Sold for $11,500 to Raabe Bros. – Norfolk, NE.



Lot 121K SCC Credit 121K Pld Sired by HCR Credit 416 PLD Sold for $11,500 to Todd O’Connor – Philip, SD.



Lot 63K SCC Patriot 63K Pld Sired by LT Patriot 9226 Sold for $11,000 to Calvin Eisenbraun – Phillp, SD.



Lot 104k SCC Credit 104K Pld Sired by HCR Credit 416 PLD Sold for $11,000 to Todd O’Connor – Philip, SD.

