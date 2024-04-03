Schmidt Cattle Company 36th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 27, 2024

Location: Sheridan Livestock Auction Co., Rushville, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Average: 65 yearling Charolais bulls avg. $7188

Randy and Marj Schmidt own Schmidt Cattle Co., located north of Gordon, Nebraska. They produced another outstanding set of yearling Charolais bulls for their annual sale. Schmidts focus their breeding goals on raising bulls that will sire quality, heavy calves for their feeder cattle customers. The bulls are bred to add pounds and eye appeal to any calf crop.

Many very loyal repeat customers were on hand for this year’s sale. This family feeds a good number of commercial Charolais cross calves that Randy tries to purchase from his bull customers.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 24L: $14,000 to Lloyd Votruba, Hemingford, Nebraska – SCC Riptide 19H PLD x LT Patriot 9226 PLD

Lot 92L: $13,500 to Dennis Hulm, Meadow, South Dakota – LT Patriot 9226 PLD x LT Tioga 4090 PLD

Lot 148L: $13,500 to Dejh Farms, Clearwater, Nebraska – LT Patriot 9226 PLD x LT Tioga 4090 PLD

Lot 51L: $13,000 to Kelvin Eisenbraun, Philip, South Dakota – EC Crossroads 2532 PLD x ZKCC Champ 611D

Lot 125L: $12,500 to Willert Ranch, Kadoka, South Dakota – PVFC Addie 1114 PLD x WC Resurgence 6165P ET

Lot 44L: $12,000 to Ross Williams, Philip, South Dakota – EC Crossroads 2532 PLD x LT Affinity 6221 PLD

Lot 74L: $12,000 to Lloyd Votruba, Hemingford, Nebraska – PVFC Addie 1114 PLD x WC Net Return 5221P

