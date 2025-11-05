Schmidt medical accounts, series finals, winter series, fall horse keeping

By the time you read this, we will have sold our calves. My Dad always said to sell them when the calves are ready and the market will follow. They couldn’t be any bloomier or their hair shinier and they are chunky steers. It’s good to have them off the cows and not standing behind a windbreak in a storm. The heifer calves are weaned and figuring out the job of eating cake and good hay. Getting them toddler broke is my granddaughter’s job from here on.

Just a week or so ago Chuck and Hanna Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., were on the way to church with their three children when they were rear ended in a construction zone. All were injured, but the little boy Levi was life flighted to Minneapolis for care with his injured Mom at his side. Chuck has a broken neck, a rebreak from an old bronc riding injury and one daughter has a skull fracture. This is going to be a long recovery for this family with big medical costs and travel expenses. Friends have set up several ways that you can help them financially. There’s a GoFundMe account and it can be found on http://www.gofund.met/962069547 . If you’d rather send a check or drop off cash, an account is opened at a bank in Lemmon, S.D. Send it to Chuck and Hanna Schmidt, c/o Dacotah Bank, 321 Main Ave., P.O. Box 359, Lemmon, SD 57638. Of course, prayers are much appreciated as well.

Entries are open now until Nov. 27 for the Four Directions Series Finals, “The Final Battle”, Nov. 29 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Bull Riding fees are $100 for Sr., $50 for Jr., and $20 for mini bulls. There’s $2000 added in the bulls. Open Ranch Bronc Riding is $100 entry fee with $1000 added money. To enter, call or text Annette 605-891-1475.

Black Hills Stock Show horse sale and Stallion Row applications are closing Nov. 10. Both can be found at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com .

The South Dakota Horsemen’s Association and the Ft. Pierre Chamber are hosting a benefit for the future of South Dakota horse racing. It will be on Dec. 6 at the Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. A light meal and cash bar will be open at 5 p.m., live music will start at 7 p.m. and the silent auction will run through the evening. All are welcome.

Adon Ranch Productions Winter Series Barrels and Poles will be kicking off soon. Dates are Dec. 6m Jan. 10 and Feb. 1. Exhibition and open riding will be in the morning and entries will close at 12:15. At 1 p.m. the barrels will start with peewees, then full barrel draw. Pole exhibitions and pole draw to follow. There are multiple divisions in both events. It will be at the East Pavilion, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. For more information contact Lexi 307-299-3771.

The Historic Saddle Club Awards Banquet will be Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m., at Legend of the Plains Museum, Gering, Neb. Dinner will be at 5 p.m., presentations to follow. To learn more, contact Val at 520-678-6168.

Before I get further into December, let’s talk about some horse keeping stuff, okay? I need reminded myself of the important vital signs of horses. In an emergency and a vet is far away, being able to determine whether it’s a serious crisis or not is helpful and gives the vet something to work with when you call. Normal horse vital signs are: Temperature 99-101F; pulse 25-40 beats per minute; respiration 8-24 breaths per minute. Gum color should be pink and moist looking. If not, the horse may be in shock. Gut sounds should be subtle gurgles, with long and short sounds. A stethoscope can be purchased at many stores, from drug stores to vet supply outlets. It might be good to write these down and hang them in your tack room or barn for future reference. Also, for your thermometer, tie a foot or so of string on it with a clothes pin on the end to clip it to the horse’s tail while the temp is being taken. Also, mark that thermometer so it doesn’t get mixed up with the household one. It might taste a bit “off”.

Now that most of us have had a hard freeze, it’s a good time to deworm your horses. Be sure and use a broad-spectrum product that will kill the bot grubs at this stage and other internal pests too.

While I’m reminding you of fall horse keeping stuff, I’ll remind you that stud colts can be gelded now and not have to be kept separate from the fillies as they mature. You can brand them, pull any wolf teeth that are in and all that jazz while they are in lala land. It will make them nicer citizens and they’ll heal up quickly with no flies.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation and those who live in the states that are under such attack. I’m sure thankful that I live where I do and vow to not become complacent. May God Bless America!