Scholarship Opportunities for AQHYA Members

There are a number of ways to make your American Quarter Horse Youth Association membership work for you. The multitude of programs, competitions and leadership opportunities are great resumé boosters, but let’s not forget about the thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to AQHYA members every year.

If college seems like a long-shot for you, fear not – these AQHYA programs are here to alleviate the financial burden of higher education. Whether you grew up in the show pen, on a ranch, racing around the rodeo pen or just like to ride down the trail, there are scholarships for you through AQHYA.

American Quarter Horse Foundation, which has awarded more than $7.6 million to youth pursuing higher education.

AQHYA leadership team.

AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program.

AQHYA Youth Racing Experience.

This all sounds great, but how do you make these opportunities a reality?

American Quarter Horse Foundation

Each year, AQHYA and AQHA members can apply for a variety of Foundation scholarships by December 1. You only have to fill out a single application to apply for all of the scholarships for which you qualify. Be sure to check out scholarship guidelines and criteria before you begin your application.

AQHYA Leadership Team

One of the greatest highlights of one’s youth career is joining the AQHYA leadership team. Youth members age 14 and older can apply and campaign to become an AQHYA director. Once you have been a director for one year, the opportunity to become a part of the AQHYA Executive Committee becomes in reach. AQHYA officers receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000, which are awarded at the end of their term.

AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program

The Young Horse Development Program gives young horsemen and -women the ability to apply to receive a donated American Quarter Horse weanling, or they can participate with their own colt or filly purchased from or raised by an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder.

For the donated weanlings, Ranching Heritage Breeders from across the United States donate ranch-bred colts and fillies to be trained and owned by you. All you have to do is apply. Once accepted into the nine-month program, you are evaluated on a variety of assignments with your now-yearling for a chance to win $5,000 split between first, second, third and fourth. The best part about it, you get to keep your yearling and continue to train it. Applications are due for the priority deadline of August 15 and late deadline of October 1.

AQHYA Youth Racing Experience

The Youth Racing Experience is held in conjunction with the Bank of America Challenge Championships each year. Apply for this experience to get a behind-the-scenes experience at the racetrack and AQHA racing. Applications will be available in summer 2020 here. This three-day event gives participants a chance to win $6,000 in award money split between first, second and third.

Join AQHYA to Earn Scholarships

Wow! There are so many great opportunities out there for AQHYA members. If you are not currently an AQHYA member, don’t worry, join today for only $20.

If you are an AQHYA member or know a member, tell them about these great opportunities. It’s never too early to begin planning for your future and utilizing these great options to help alleviate some financial burden. To learn more about AQHYA and the variety of programs offered, visit http://www.aqha.com/youth.

–AQHA